Mnangagwa declares war on machete gangs

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday condemned violence and lawlessness among artisanal miners saying perpetrators of mining related crimes who go about wielding machetes should face the full wrath of the law.

There have been reports of violence among artisanal miners who go about invading mining claims while attacking each other with machetes.

Some have since been nicknamed Mashurugwi while others have earned themselves a vernacular sobriquet, Vemabhemba as reports of violent clashes over the control of mining claims continue to be reported across the country.

President Mnangagwa who was addressing delegates attending the inaugural Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners conference hosted by the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF) in Gweru said such violent clashes should stop.