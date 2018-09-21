Breaking News: Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao returns to Zimbabwe from exile

Latest: G40 kingpin Patrick Zhuwao flies back to Zim after 10 months exile..sources

SOUTH AFRICA: Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe‘s nephew Patrick Zhuwao is returning home after 10 months in exile, an online news portal has revealed.

Zhuwao a former key member of G40(Zanu PF faction) and Zimbabwe Indigenisation Minister during Mugabe days was reportedly seen today Friday at OT International Airport on his way to Harare according to eyewitnesses.

The Grace Mugabe linked G40 faction collapsed when General Chiwenga rolled troops and tanks into Harare on 14 November 2017 marking the end of Mugabe’s reign.

Some of its members fled to exile while those who remained were left to face the full force of Zimbabwe’s military.

Zhuwao is expected to land at Harare’s RGM Airport aboard a Air Zimbabwe plane.

more details to follow ….

additional reporting from Zimbabwe News Live