VIDEO: Baba Tencern arrested in South Africa over passport fraud

South African based Zimbabwe comedian, Baba Tencen, was arrested this week apparently for stealing passports. It’s not clear yet what the day of arrest was, but suggestions are that it is between 5 and 11 August 2019.

Sources say the fading entertainer was taken into police custody after authorities caught him in Springs CBD with a briefcase full of passports and fake immigration stamps all belonging to Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country.

In the video, Baba Tencen asks the woman recording the proceedings to stop doing so, to which she replies that baba tencen himself records and posts videos of himself online. She and the other people at the scene also then say that people online need to know the kind of things he’s doing in South Africa.

Baba Tencen also asks the people recording the video to give him a chance to pay back.

Born Pepukai Zvemhari, Baba Tencen as he became known online rose to fame with his “Ungandidii” catch phrase which he used in the comed videos posted online. Most of baba Tencen’s videos portrayed immigrant life in South Africa as significantly better for Zimbabweans compared to the life back home.

