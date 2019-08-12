Brothers beat uncle to death over witchcraft

Two Bikita brothers have allegedly killed their uncle Ruben Saku (65) of Machaya Village under chief Mazungunye in Bikita after accusing him of witching them.

Jefter and Isaac who are sons to Saku’s brother went to the deceased’s homestead and accused him of being a witch and the cause of their misfortune. They allegedly frog marched him to their grandmother’s homestead Shingirirai Saku (90).

Police spokesperson Chief inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident.

Upon reaching the place they allegedly assaulted Ruben with logs and sticks all over the body while the deceased cried for help.

The incident was reported to the Police the following day.

