Zimbabwe Republic Police members have this morning, disrupted a clean up campaign in Mbare planned by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and arrested him.

However, he refused to go the police station.

“Got arrested at Matapi Police for the clean up. However, I refused to go to the station. Then they telling me that we can go ahead with the clean up, but they holding the two tippers we hired. We’re left with only the front-end loader. What a bizarre nation we leave in,” he says.

Speaking prior to the clean up, Ngarivhume said he believes the situation in Mbare closely mirrors our political and economic condition, adding that he was taking action.

“So this Saturday I’m organising a clean up event as a symbolic start to our journey to clean up Zimbabwe. We need a new kind of politics and a new kind of economy for our people,” he said.

He urged fellow Zimbabweans to join him in the clean up operation.

“Whichever way you can contribute is greatly appreciated. Let’s use this as an opportunity to show the government that we the people are ready to take greater responsibility for our nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, recently, the central government announced that it would be taking over duties from opposition run local authorities saying they failed their mandate of service delivery to the residents.

However, Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume is on record saying the central government is to blame on lack of proper service delivery to residents.

He says local authorities are just place holders with central government calling the shots.

-Zwnews