The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is warning bus operators who are using their buses to smuggle goods into the country through Beitbridge Border Post that the law will take its course without fear or favour.

The police says the relevant Ministry will be engaged to revoke their permits or route authority.

ZRP says the following four buses were impounded and their crews arrested while transporting contraband of smuggled goods into the country on 23/04/21. .

Sibbs Express AFJ 3555 with trailor AEZ 6946, Mzanzi CB 96 XB with trailor HD 94 XB, Charazim ABQ 8745 & Inter Africa DH 20 HP GP with trailor JV 00 VN GP.

Recently, ZRP confirmed the arrest of one Zimbabwean and six foreign nationals at Malala Fishing Camp Harbour, Binga on 19/04/21 for smuggling.

The suspects were intercepted by a combined Security Services team on a special operation against smuggling while loading contraband of 275 bales of various clothes in a 15 tonne DAF truck.

Meanwhile, at time of reporting, the value of the recovered goods was yet to be ascertained.

