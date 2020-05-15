Here are the horrific pictures of 3 female MDC youth leaders who were tortured and left for dead following their arrest on Wednesday for leading an unsanctioned demonstration.

Mnangagwa’s regime is now facing accusations of abduction and inhumane treatment of unarmed citizens.

The tree opposition MDC officials, Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri have since been admitted at a private medical facility for treatment.

The case of the three women has captured the attention of many after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) which had initially confirmed the arrests made an about-turn barely 24-hours later claiming that the three were not in their custody.

Government papers confirmed the arrest quoting senior police officers.

Mamombe, Marova and Chimbiri are alleged to have been subjected to torture which includes being forced to eat human excreta before being dumped near Bindura.

Jonathan Moyo: This is the dirty work of Owen Mudha Ncube, Mnangagwa’s longtime hitman & now his #CIO minister.

Nelson Chamisa: ED this is wrong.

pic.twitter.com/nIAaOl6IQd — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) May 15, 2020