The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has availed, to the general public, the characteristic features of its new $10 and $20 banknotes set to get into circulation on Tuesday 19 May 2020.

In a statement, central bank governor John Mangudya also said that the RBZ has also revised weekly withdrawal limits upwards from $300 to $1 000.

The newly-introduced high denominations come in the wake of skyrocketing inflation amid the wanton overpricing and accute shortages of basic commodities on the market.

“The Bank will not tolerate any abuse of currency and will decisively deal with any such abuse in terms of the law,” said Mangudya.

