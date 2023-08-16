The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (MoFA) has announced the arrival of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) election observer team led by former Zambian vice president Dr Nevers Mumba.

According to the ministry, the SADC election observer team touched down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 11:00 this morning.

Below is the ministry’s statement:

MoFA wishes to notify of the arrival of several Elections Observer Missions in Zimbabwe ahead of the 23 August Harmonised General Elections.

a) SADC Election Observer Mission led by Mr Never Sekwila Mumba( Zambia)

Arrival Date: 16 August 2023. Time: 1100hrs at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

b) Commonwealth Election Observer Mission led by Ms Amina Mohammed. Arrival Date: 16 August 2023. Time: 1100hrs at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

c)His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano. Arrival Date: 16 August 2023. Time: 1405hrs at Robert Mugabe International Airport

d) Head of AU Elections Observer Mission H.E Goodluck Jonathan

Arrival Date: 19 August 2023. Time: 1330hrs at Robert Mugabe International Airport

e) Member of the Panel of the Wise H.E Domitien Ndayizeye, Arrival Date: 21 August 2023. Time: 0130hrs at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

