ZEC HAS PRINTED AND DISTRIBUTED BALLOT PAPERS IN VIOLATION OF PEREMPTORY PROVISIONS OF THE ELECTORAL ACT IN BREACH OF THE CONSTITUTION OF ZIMBABWE TO RENDER 2023 POLL NEITHER FREE NOR FAIR IN ADVANCE With the evidence of copies of votes being illegally circulated on social media by some postal voters who voted today [see attachment], it is clear and of grave concern that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] has illegally and unconstitutionally printed and distributed the ballot papers for the local authority, parliamentary and presidential elections set for next week on 23 August…Jonathan Moyo