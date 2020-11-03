Pictures of the Toilets At Parliament of Zimbabwe, has broken the internet and social media circles, attracting condemnation, as people question the ability of people they have entrusted to run the country.

Meanwhile, the sight of the toilets has stirred debates among citizens with some describing the situation as shameful.

Others say’ “If Parliamentarians can’t voice to have their toilets sorted out what of us?”

“If they can’t advocate for their welfare, what more for their constituencies?” Asked another.

Another resident said “Vakaita donate usd5 each parliamentarian they can help renovate their blair toilet and erect a jojo tank.”

Others chose to make it short and sweet saying; “Yaaa we’re going nowhere.”

Others mocked the ruling party under President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying it cannot draw water from the nearby dams like Lake Chivero, to flush the toilets because of the sanctions.

-Zwnews/ Photos- OpenParlyZim

