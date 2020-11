Roselyn Hanzi, executive director of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, says journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been arrested by Harare Law and Order police.

Meanwhile, Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume has confirmed the development.

“Hopewell Chin’ono has been arrested again.

“Charges are not yet clear.

“Please pray for his safety,” said Ngarivhume.

More detals later…

-Zwnews

no