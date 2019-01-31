Pictures of motor bike set on fire in Mnangagwa hometown

Kwekwe residents got the shock of their lives today after discovering a bike that was burnt to a shell and dumped in a nearby bush at Chicago plots.

The motorbike suspected to have been stolen was seen early in the morning today by a passerby in President Mnangagwa’s hometown.

Local reports suggest that the area looks like a crime scene as there were also other goods dumped in the vicinity.

The scary picture of the motor bike is already making rounds on social media barely days after another bizarre incident of a mysterious tree which stood upright hours after being uprooted by rains in the city.

One eyewitness Tawanda Magebo confirmed the stranger than fiction incident which occurred in Rutendo Suburb on Sunday.

In a viral audio clip that has been circulating on social media, a male voice can be heard narrating the mystery.

“There is a tree which was uprooted by heavy rains on Sunday and a local lady sought assistance from a tree cutter to chop it, however while about to collect his chopping machine the shocking incident occurred.

“The tree started rising on its own, standing still without any branches, but all its roots are there,” a voice of a male resident is heard narrating.

