LATEST: Mnangagwa Fires ENTIRE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission..ZACC

HARARE: President ED Mnangagwa has fired all the members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). All the former commissioners have been sent on leave pending resignation, a euphemism for being kicked out. The organisation had received huge criticism from people who accused it of selective prosecution as well as failing to convict high profile criminals.

Below is the full statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet.

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET ON THE SITUATION AT THE ZIMBABWE ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION: 31 JANUARY 2019

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet advises the nation that His Excellency the President Cde E D Mnangagwa has accepted the resignation of the Chairman of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr J M Whabira, with effect from 31 January 2019.

Furthermore, His Excellency the President accepts the resignation of the rest of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commissioners with effect from 31 January 2019. All the Commissioners have gone on leave pending the finalization of their terminal benefits. His Excellency the President extends his gratitude to Dr Whabira and the Commissioners for the sacrifice and efforts they rendered to the country in working towards the elimination of the scourge of corruption which threatens to tear apart the very fabric and ethos of our society. His Excellency the President wishes all of them well in their new endeavours.

In the meantime His Excellency the President will shortly appoint a new Chairman in terms of Section 254(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No. 20), and request for nominees from the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (SROC), in terms of Section 254(2) of the Constitution towards the appointment of the rest of the Commissioners.

Dr J M Sibanda

CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET