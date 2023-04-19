Former Vice President Joice Mujuru was among the guests at the 43rd Independence Day celebrations in Mt Darwin. She met with President ED Mnangagwa, First Lady amai Mnangagwa, VP Chiwenga and former VP Kembo Mohadi.
Apr 19, 2023 | Zim Latest

