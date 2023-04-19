The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Commissioner General, Moses Chihobvu, announced that the organization is dismissing officers found to be involved in drug abuse.

Chihobvu made the statement during the inaugural C.G golf tournament at Hillside Golf Club in Mutare.

He expressed concern about the increasing prevalence of drug abuse among ZPCS officers and stressed the need for a serious effort to tackle the problem. Chihobvu emphasized that dismissing officers is not the solution as they have families to support.

The CEO of Big Rock, Blessing Mangwiro, pledged US$10,000 to rehabilitate drug abusers in Manicaland through the ZPCS office.

Chihobvu also announced that the inaugural CG Goodwill Trust Fund in Manicaland raised over US$10,000, which has been used to provide educational support for orphans of deceased officers and others from communities.

The Trust Fund has also assisted children with special needs, including providing wheelchairs to two children in the province.

A beneficiary of the Trust Fund, Sam Bumbate, praised the initiative for uplifting the less privileged.