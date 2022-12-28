Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda accompanied by the leadership of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa visited the home of the late Big NUZ member Maphumulo to offer support and pay respect to Mampintsha who passed away on Saturday.

The first images of Babes Wodumo in mourning have emerged on social media.

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, is mourning the death of her husband, Mampintsha.

Mampintsha passed away on the 24th of December 2022, just a day before Christmas, after he suffered a stroke.

Babes Wodumo in mourning (Image Credit: Facebook: eThekwini Municipality)

Mampintsha’s mother collapses after being barred from son’s funeral proceedings?

Mampintsha’s mother allegedly collapsed after being barred from her son’s memorial proceedings after his untimely death.

Wonders never cease to amaze me. It seems as if the family woes between the families of the late Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo and Babes Wodumo continue and are far from being over.

Reports have it that Mampintsha’s mother was rushed to the hospital. She collapsed after being denied access to her son’s body in Westville.

Mampintsha’s mother and Babes Wodumo’s drama

No doubt the two families’ fallout was before in public. And it seems as if it’s far from being over.

However, in the recent episode of the couple’s reality show Uthando Lodumo, their families appeared to have let bygones be bygones. Still, following Mampintsha’s death, the drama is reportedly heating up again.

WATCH: It looks like Mampintsha's funeral will be marred by war of words between those from his mother's side in KwaMashu and the family of Babes Wodumo. Apparently this unnecessary drama unfolded outside the mortuary earlier today. pic.twitter.com/mnJu8etwaB — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) December 28, 2022

Reports have it that Mampintsha’s family felt sidelined after the family of Babes said Mampintsha was recovering after a stroke.

Zama Gumede excluded from Mampintsha’s funeral arrangements

Rumour mill has it that Mampintsha’s mother, Zama Gumede collapsed after not being included in her son’s funeral arrangements.