PICTURES: Nicholas Zakaria receives car from Chivayo

Sungura maestro Nicholas Zakaria has received a vehicle from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.
Apparently, Vapostori For ED have thanked Chivayo for the gesture:
“Congratulations Madzibaba Nicholas Zakariya, enjoy your new ride. Thank you @wicknellchivayo for this generosity and philanthropic work.
“No one can ever predict your blessed hand. Peace and love be unto you. Amen.”
Zwnews
