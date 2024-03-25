Categories: Zim Latest

PICTURES: Nicholas Zakaria receives car from Chivayo

Sungura maestro Nicholas Zakaria has received a vehicle from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Apparently, Vapostori For ED have thanked Chivayo for the gesture:

“Congratulations Madzibaba Nicholas Zakariya, enjoy your new ride. Thank you @wicknellchivayo for this generosity and philanthropic work.

“No one can ever predict your blessed hand. Peace and love be unto you. Amen.”

Zwnews

25th March 2024

