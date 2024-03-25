Harare Businessman Foils Assassination Plot, Lures SA Based Killers to Police

In a remarkable turn of events, a Harare businessman, Oliver Tatenda Chipindu, found himself at the center of an assassination plot orchestrated by five hitmen based in South Africa. However, Chipindu managed to outsmart the would-be assassins, leading them straight into the hands of the police.

The hitmen, identified as Moses Monde, Malvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Norbert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga, were hired by a conman named Obrian Obert Mapurisa. Mapurisa, who is currently on the run, had deceived Chipindu into parting with US$800,000 under the pretext of purchasing Liquified Petroleum gas tankers in Turkey.

Aacording to Hmetro, Chipindu’s suspicions were raised when he failed to obtain the necessary paperwork for the tankers, prompting him to contact Mimak Company in Turkey. It was revealed that only a partial payment had been made, with Mapurisa diverting the rest of the funds.

Demanding a refund, Chipindu confronted Mapurisa, who evaded the issue. In retaliation, Mapurisa devised a plan to eliminate Chipindu, hiring the five hitmen and supplying them with his address and picture.

The hitmen, armed and equipped with pistols, traveled to Zimbabwe in search of Chipindu but were unable to locate him as he was overseas. Upon his return to Zimbabwe, Chipindu learned of the assassination plot and promptly reported it to the police.

In a joint effort with a friend, Chipindu devised a plan to lure the hitmen back to Zimbabwe. The hitmen were successfully apprehended at a lodge where they had been staying, and their phones containing incriminating conversations with Mapurisa were seized by the police.

The five suspects are set to appear in court today for bail proceedings, while Mapurisa remains at large.