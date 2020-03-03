HARARE: Government today started the refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium in Harare following a series of meetings held yesterday.

The giant facility, together with all other venues was condemned by the Confederation of African Football prompting Government to pull resources together to upgrade the stadium.

The AFCON qualifying tie between the Warriors and Algeria had been taken away from Zimbabwe and was set to be played on neutral soil but that ban could be lifted after ZIFA lodged an appeal with CAF.

The Herald visited the National Sports Stadium this afternoon and witnessed workmen attending to the playing turf, which is one of the major areas recommended for upgrading by the CAF inspectors last November.

Media tribunes, turnstiles, sitting bays, doping rooms as well as ablution facilities will also be attended to.

Zimbabwe Warriors will play back to back, away and home Afcon qualifier matches vs Algeria on 26 and 29 March respectively.

state media