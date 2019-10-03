PICTURES: Kuda Tagwirei ‘Queen B’ appears in court

Gokwe Member of Parliament, Justice Mayor Wadyajena has dragged fuel tycoon and Mnangagwa business ally Kuda Tagwirei-Queen B to Harare High Court after losing millions in a business deal gone wrong.

The youthful Wadyajena accuses Tagwirei of using his fuel tankers without his consent.

Wadyajena insists he was owed money for the use of the four fuel tankers belonging to his company, Mayor Logistics

He claimed this resulted in a $3,6 million loss in business and that each truck suffered damages of $14 812, 12 per month.

However, Tagwirei is accusing the politician of trying to extort money from him. He claims he entered into an agreement with Wadyajena and had paid everything the two parties agreed on.