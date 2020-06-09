Pictures: The man whose farm was invaded by Minister Kirsty Coventry is battling for his life in a Zambian hospital. Robert Zhuwao, the son of national heroine Sabina Mugabe and nephew of Robert Mugabe is losing his farm to the Olympics gold medalist.

Gang of looters must be stopped..Biti

Writing on his Twitter handle, Biti characterised the ruling ZANU PF elite as a motley of gangsters, looters and highway robbers who hijacked the land reform programme for self-aggrandisement.

Said Biti:

Reports of Kirsty Coventry grabbing a farm without due process should not surprise anyone. This regime is nothing but a motley of gangsters looters and highway robbers. The land reform program was never about historic injustices but self-aggrandizement. Zanu elites took the land.