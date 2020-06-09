President Mnangagwa is expected to announce soon a day of fasting and national prayer as the number of confirmed Covid-19 patients reaches 314.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, while presenting the 19th Cabinet Meeting Decision Matrix yesterday, said: “We wish to advise that His Excellency the President is set to officially announce a day of fasting and national prayer.”

Further details would be made available when the President makes the official announcement.

state media