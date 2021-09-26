Hwedza District held its 2021 Agriculture Show yesterday.

Farmers showcased their crops and other products in groups as well as individual produce.

These forums motivate farmers to raise standards and quality of their produce supporting national food security efforts.

Meanwhile, this happened as curtain raiser to the national exhibition set for September in Harare.

The 111th edition of the country’s premier exhibition, Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (formerly Harare Agricultural Show) is scheduled for next month, with fully vaccinated exhibitors expected to take part.

The annual showcase which over the years has been held in August will take place from the 27th of September to the 1st of October under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Zwnews