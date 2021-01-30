The Provincial Emergency Services and Rescue Sub Committee had visited Chitungwiza for initial assessment and possible action after the area was hit by floods yesterday leaving a number of residents stranded.

Flash Floods were reported in Chitungwiza’s Unit M, N, A, O, Zengeza 4 and Manyame.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana said the assessment team is expected on the ground this morning.

“Flash Floods have been reported in Chitungwiza Unit M,N,A, Zengeza 4 and Manyame.

“The Provincial Emergency Services and Rescue Sub Committee is going there this morning for initial assessment and possible action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rodgers Beitbridge which is 40km from Beitbridge along the Beitbridge – Gwanda Road has been possibly structurally undermined by the incessant rains.

It was closed with immediate effect from yesterday, until at least sometime today after inspection by engineers.

In Midlands heavy down pours yesterday left a trail of destruction where two blocks of seven classrooms were damaged at Msipani Primary school in rural Zvishavane.

In Lower Gweru villagers rescued a woman and her child who were marooned for hours on a small Ireland along Vungu River.

-Zwnews