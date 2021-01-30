Information filtering through is that Zimbabwe has lost yet another top government official who is stationed in the diplomatic mission under the ministry of foreign affairs.

Reports are that Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Dr Jetro Ndlovu has died.

Ndlovu is said to have died of Covid-19 this morning, family friends have confirmed the news to a local publication, TheNewsHawks.

He died a few days after other senior government officials passed on due to the same virus, Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo and Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, as well as some former senior government and ruling party officials.

Meanwhile, former ZANU PF Mutasa North Legislator Cde Luke Masamvu has died.

Masamvu died in Harare last night after suffering from covid 19 related complications.

Masamvu was also a well known businessman in Marondera ,Bindura and Manicaland. He was 64.

-Zwnews