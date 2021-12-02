Top Zimbabwe businessman Doug Munetsi died following a horrible fire at his Northfields apartment in Harare’s Avenues area leaving many to speculate that this was not an accident but murder following reports that his body showed signs of torture.

Medical examiners reportedly discovered that Munatsi’s fingernails were pulled out suggesting that he may have been murdered with the fire being set to hide the evidence. Social media is awash with stories suggesting that he may have been drugged first before his house was set on fire.

The former BancABC CEO was appointed to the role of the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency by President Emmerson Mnangagwa two years ago.

Munatsi was due to meet Mnangagwa on Monday morning.

Zimbabwe police are now searching for a woman known only as Coletta NPFK, who is believed to be the last person to have visited Munatsi just before the horrible fire.

Here are some of the pictures of Doug Munatsi’s luxury apartment before and after the fire.