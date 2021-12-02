A 36-year-old woman who is facing allegations of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy appeared in court this Wednesday facing aggravated indecent assault charges.

Rose Friday was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi this Wednesday.

The State alleges that Friday forced the 12 year old boy to have sexual intercourse with her without protection.

The court heard that the boy told his mother what happened leading to her arrest.

Meanwhile, Friday’s husband Kudakwashe Mugabe aged 27 is facing obstruction of justice charges after allegedly trying to force the boy to withdraw the charges by threatening to assault him.

The duo is expected back in court in the 28th of this month.

zbc