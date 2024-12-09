President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived at Varun Beverages for the commissioning of the Varun Beverages 6th and 7th phase Expansion project.

In April last year the President officially commissioned the 4th and 5th phase of the project.

The 7th phase of Varun Beverages Zimbabwe Expansion Project is primarily investment in the snacks business.

PepsiCo Holdings has granted the franchise to Varun Beverages Zimbabwe this will see commencement of manufacturing, distribution and sales of Simba Munchiez, a popular PepsiCo snack brand, here in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Denford Mutashu, had commended President Mnangagwa’s efforts in creating a stable and hospitable investment climate that has seen investors flocking into Zimbabwe.

He says the country has seen a strong recovery in investor interest under the 2nd Republic.

