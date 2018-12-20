Picture: When SA cops caught Zim bound 22 seater kombi carrying 44 passengers

The driver of a Zimbabwe bound 22 seater kombi carrying 44 passengers found himself in the crossfire after the South African police stopped the vehicle in Limpopo.

The 44 passengers, including seven children, were taken out of the bus.

They were packed on top of each other along with their bags, plastic bags, suitcases and buckets loaded with gifts, food and other items.

Limpopo transport spokesman Matome Moremi-Tauatsoala said the officers lost count of the passengers found in a cross-border 22-seater on the N1 yesterday morning.