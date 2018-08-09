Picture: Handcuffed Tendai Biti in court

HARARE: MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti has appeared at Rotten Row court for his first hearing following his deportation from Zambia.

Tendai Biti is being charged for contravening Section36 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter9.23 on public violence and Section66 1(a) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2.13.

A team of Zimbabwe Lawyers led by Beatrice Mtetwa has been assembled to defend the top opposition politician.

When he arrived at the Harare Magistrates’ Court building, a defiant Biti chanted, “I will keep on fighting, the spirits are still very high.”