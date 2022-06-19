As he joins the world mark Fathers Day, Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says with 19 kids he is a better father than some who have far less children because they have no time for their kids.

Mliswa says while some think having many kids is a sign of being a bad father, it’s not adding that one’s ability to cater for them is what matters most.

“To share time with them. To provide both materially and financially is what is important,” says Mliswa.

Meanwhile, Fathers Day is celebrated on the 19 of June every year to reflect on the importance of fathers in taking care for their families.

Zwnews