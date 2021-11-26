President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened the Midlands State University (MSU) National Language Institute.
The Institute envisions becoming a leading, one-stop, innovative, inclusive and technologically-driven world class language consultancy and support services centre.
This would be dedicated to the development, modernisation & internationalisation of Zimbabwe for the empowerment of society & wealth creation.
Languages offered are Chewa, ChiBarwe, English, Kalanga, Koisan, Nambya, Ndau, Ndebele, Shangani, Shona, Sign Language, Sotho, Tonga, Tswana, Venda & Xhosa.
Zwnews