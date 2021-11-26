Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the budget which was presented yesterday by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube failed to offer any hope and inspire Zimbabweans.

He says in 2020 budget did not achieve its objectives and its problematic coming up with new targets when they haven’t realised old ones.

Mliswa says inflation remains a problem, coupled with late disbursement of funds means little will be done.

“We were promised information centres in the last budget but nothing happened. CDF we got it late & it had lost value. Our own salaries were eroded,” he adds.

Mliswa says as MPs they have no school fees allowance, the sitting allowance is paltry, and have no good cushion.

“Same for the civil servants, the budget offered them nothing. You can’t offer them US$ at the year’s end only, how will they have survived up to then?

“So essentially I wasnt inspired by the Minister’s budget. I didn’t feel like there is much to look forward to,” he says.

Zwnews