PHD church leader Walter Magaya found guilty, Fined

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya (pictured) has been found guilty and fined US$700 for contravening Section 41 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act.

Prophet Magaya was found guilty of announcing that he has found a drug which cures HIV and AIDS called Aguma which he publicly announced without following proper procedures.

Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa said what Prophet Magaya did is a serious offence as this could have caused hundreds of people to abandon their ARV drugs, thereby threatening many lives.

She ordered Prophet Magaya to have paid the fine by Friday this week.

In his defence, Prophet Magaya told the court that he had applied to the Ministry of Health and child Care regarding the drug, but agreed he erred by announcing Aguma before receiving a response from the responsible authorities.

