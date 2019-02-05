Olinda humiliates Lumumba, Describes his private parts

United Kingdom based Zimbabwe businesswoman, Olinda Chapel Nkomo has responded to a body shaming comment by Acie Lumumba and disclosed that the latter was trolling her for rejecting his love proposal.

She also said Lumumba’s privates resemble a forest that needs clearing.

This follows a comment by Lumumba suggesting that Olinda’s size appeared as if she had swallowed her husband Tytan.

“Did she eat Tytan?” he said while commenting on Olinda’s picture.

Olinda then came out guns blazing reminding Lumumba to shave his privates.

“Can someone please tell ACIE LUMUMBA kuti sha it’s not my fault I wasn’t into you. Ndoda varume vanotamba ne Veet hair remover. Two years later you are still trolling me. Clearly you don’t do well with rejection. You now sound like those nigerian guys vanoti vakakunyenga and you say no they call you a useless goat. STOP TROLLING ME for my attention. Respect your wife,” said Olinda.

