The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Lupane Traffic section arrested a pharmacist, Tafadzwa Mudyiwevhu (41) for theft of 1296 family planning pills at Victoria Falls Hospital.

The pills were recovered stashed in a Harare-bound bus at a roadblock along Bulawayo- Victoria Falls Road at 120 km peg.

Apparently reports suggest that birth control pills which are freely distributed in Zimbabwe are being smuggled into and sold in South Africa.

Many Zimbabwean women prefer these pills above those from South African clinics.

The market is fuelled by the struggle women have to access health facilities.

Meanwhile, Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case in which two suspects armed with an unidentified pistol pounced at the complainant’s house in Highlands on 13/07/22 and stole US$18 222 cash.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station.

Zwnews