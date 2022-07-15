The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Mutare City Council Deputy Mayor Farai Bhiza and eleven (11) other councillors for unprocedurally reviewing upwards their travel and subsistence allowances in January 2021.

The councillors acted in contravention of a Ministerial Circular setting out the allowances they were supposed to receive.

According to the anti-graft body to date, the councillors had received a total of USD$120 250 in allowances.

The eleven councillors are Elizabeth Tsoro, Zwenyika Misi, Daniel Saunyama, Blessing Tandi, Tsitsi Ziweya, Norman Nyanhanda, Exavia Upare, Sekai Cathrine, Thomas Nyamupanedenga, Calvin Matsiya and Simon Chabuka.

