MDC-T politician Morgen Komichi could be miles apart with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in terms of political ideology, but the erstwhile allies certainly belong to the same school of thought: that Zimbabwe is in the intensive care unit and a solution is expeditiously needed or people will die!

Komichi, who unceremoniously dumped Chamisa for Thokozani Khupe following a shock legal verdict which declared the later as the legitimate leader of the main opposition, bemoaned the crisis bedevilling the country’s health sector in light of the Covid19 pandemic.

“An emergency SOLUTION to the collapsed Zim economy is required. A lot of people are going to die because of nonfunctional public hospitals,” the controversial Midlands Senator said in comments posted on his Twitter handle this Saturday.

His sentiments come at a time when the country continues to succumb to more coronavirus woes with more than 3 000 infections recorded, thus far.

Having killed 56 of its nationals in a space of over four months, the Covid19 pandemic poses a great threat to Zimbabwe which currently faces a plethora of problems particularly in the deteriorating health sector where government hospitals have become death zones amid acute drug shortages and the agonisingly perpetual downing of tools by medical staffers.

In recent days, the coronavirus scourge has claimed the lives of prominent figures including Lands and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri. Defence publicist Colonel Overson Mugwisi is also a recent victim of the pandemic.

Zwnews