“What happened on Saturday, people didn’t throw bottles or things at Makhadzi, it’s false. It was the weakness of the promoter regarding security at the venue and the event. The barricade for [the] golden circle and general access was just a barricade. There was no security there. Immediately when Makhadzi got onto the stage people wanted to come forward and see her and they pushed the barricade,” he said.

The commotion got worse as more people pushed and shoved.

“When they pushed the barricade it fell on people. Those in [the] golden circle were trying to stop people and draw attention to the barricade. They started throwing bottles at the others to try get them to stop entering [the] golden circle.”

The performance was cut short to restore order.

“We did most of the performance. We didn’t finish the set because we didn’t want to put others at risk. The promoter said he was calling the police to come to calm the crowd. It was a beautiful performance. People still love Makhadzi out there”.