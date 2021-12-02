Pensioners have began receiving their pensions in American dollars today.

However, in places visited the major drawback has been long queues otherwise everything was going smoothly.

Apparently, civil servants also started getting their bonuses in US dollars yesterday.

They are getting up to the maximum of $700, with civil service pensioners getting US$100 cushion courtesy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, the ones entitled to more than $700 are getting the reminder in local currency.

Government and its workers, particularly teachers have been at each other’s throat over salaries and bonuses.

Teachers have been complaining that their counterparts especially in security sector have been getting preferential treatment.

Zwnews