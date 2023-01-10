Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe has finally been remembered by the Lord.

Chamisa a pastor within the Apostolic Faith Mission says he sees Zimbabweans being happy again.

“FINALLY ZIMBABWE HAS BEEN REMEMBERED! It’s done and sealed. God has remembered HIS people.#Isee the people of Zimbabwe happy again. #Thistime get ready!” Said Chamisa.

Chamisa is said to be an ordained pastor at AFM, though church leader says otherwise.

President of the AFM in Zimbabwe, Bishop Amon Madawo, is on record saying the CCC leader is not an ordained pastor of the church.

According to Madawo Chamisa attended the Living Waters Theological Seminary, an AFM in Zimbabwe college, but did not seek ordination.

Zwnews