Proportional Representation legislator Jasmine Toffa has told Parliament that people in Bulawayo are against the PVO Amendment Bill.

She says people told her that if the government pass the law, it would have committed terrorism against the citizens who are surviving from NGOs.

The government is trying to amend the PVO Bill so that I can have more control over the operations of NGOs in the country.

However, citizens are not happy with the move arguing that it will affect their survival as they are mostly living on donations from NGOs due to economic hardships.

This was confirmed by Toffa when she added her voice to the PVO Bill debate in the National Assembly.

She also highlighted that people in Bulawayo did not get the opportunity to air their views as the meetings were disrupted by sponsored people.

Below is what Toffa said in the National Assembly.

HON. TOFFA: Thank you Madam Speaker Ma’am. Madam Speaker Ma’am, I am grateful for the opportunity to add my voice to this very important debate.

I would like to say that this debate has a lot of negativity. What is most important is the impact that it will have on the citizens, especially the impoverished citizens. A few weeks ago, whilst at Parliament, I was called by the Vendors Association and BBTA of Bulawayo. They were very distraught and distressed.

Madam Speaker Ma’am, Hon. Nduna spoke to Section 141 which talks about Public Engagement.

In Bulawayo, there was a lot of chaos. The citizens of Bulawayo were not given an opportunity to air their views… – [AN HON. MEMBER: Vakapihwa mari!] – There were people who were sponsored to create chaos Madam Speaker Ma’am – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – I think Hon. T. Zhou knows who they are. It was said that the non-governmental organisations and the PVOs are committing acts of terrorism against the Government. At this presentation, the Vendors Association representatives said our Constitution has – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] – please, may I be protected, Hon. Speaker.

Hon. T. Mliswa, I listened to your debate. Madam Speaker, the Vendors Association, and the citizens of Bulawayo asked what measures is Government taking to cover these gaps that will be left by the NGOs and the PVOs because the children’s school fees and medical bills are all being covered by the PVOs. Madam Speaker, because most issues have already been said, I felt it important to stand up and speak as a representative. Hon. Gonese articulated most of the concerns very well, so I do not want to spoil it by repeating.

What they said that touched me very much was the fact that it was said the PVOs and NGOs were doing acts of terrorism against the country. The citizens of Bulawayo are saying by passing this Bill, the Government will be doing an act of terrorism against its citizens because right now they have nothing, they have no food, they cannot send their children to school and this is the role that the NGOs and the PVOs are playing.

As I conclude, I implore the Minister, Hon. Ziyambi that this Bill must not see the light of the day, if it is the citizens that you care about. I thank you Madam Speaker.

OpenparlyZw