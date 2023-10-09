The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announcing 15 vacancies in the August House.

This follows the alleged recalling of CCC legislators from parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s Secretary General.

However, the main opposition CCC says he is a impostor whose alleged recalls should not be allowed to stand.

Apparently, CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has written to the Speaker of Parliament nullifying Tshabangu’s letter and alleged interim SG position.

In the letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Chamisa said any changes of status in relation to CCC members of parliament should come from his office.

