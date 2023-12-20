File image

Parking infrastructure shortage on the South African side of Beitbridge border is causing congestion, with cargo piling up on the Zimbabwean side, reports The Herald.

Around 200 buses, 1,000 trucks, 500 vehicles, and 12,000 travelers use the border daily, increasing threefold during holidays.

While Zimbabwe modernized its side, South Africa faces space challenges.

To avoid highway congestion, South Africa uses commercial parking for non-commercial vehicles, leading to clearing trucks in batches, causing congestion on the Zimbabwean side.

Truck drivers report significant delays, with some waiting more than 24 hours to cross.