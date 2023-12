The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is seeking information which may help in the investigation of a murder case in which a shop owner was killed.

Police say Mercy Hwahwa was brutally killed on 13 December at a house in Maglas, Zvishavane.

According to police, an unknown suspect armed with a pistol and wearing a mask demanded cash from Hwahwa who said she didn’t have any.

The suspect then shot her on the head and she died upon admission at a local hospital.

