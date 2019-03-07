Pair Arrested For Protecting Livestock from marauding lion

Killing a lion which was part of a pride that devoured over 200 livestock has led to the arrest of two Tsholotsho men.

The pair allegedly killed the predator on Monday in ward 5 which is one of the six wards the carnivores had decimated livestock herds.

Villagers in wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9, who have lost livestock to the wild animals, are living in fear of the predators.

Tsholotsho Rural District Council chairperson, Esau Siwela confirmed the killing of the lioness and arrest of the pair.

“It’s true the lion was killed and two men were arrested in ward 5. The matter is within the courts as I speak. Lions and hyenas have become a problem in these areas leading to villagers seeing it fit to trap and kill them. Villagers have lost a lot of livestock to the wild animals,” Siwela said

He also revealed that a pack of wild dogs had also invaded villages killing cattle and goats.

“As I speak, I am receiving a report that wild dogs have killed two cattle and 12 goats in ward 5. Villagers have been left poorer. Reports are made to ZimParks, but at times they take too long to respond,” he said.newsday