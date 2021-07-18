File photo for illustration purpose

The Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has since February last year approved 126 investments worth more than US$3 billion.

The agriculture sector (37 percent) had the highest number of approved projects, followed by the services sector (27 percent), mining (20 percent), transport (9 percent), energy (2 percent) and manufacturing (1 percent).

Meanwhile, ZIDA is Zimbabwe’s One Stop Investment Services Centre which houses officials from key regulatory bodies and Ministries relevant to the investment process.

Apparently, its mandate is mainly to promote and facilitate domestic and foreign investment in the country.

According to ZIDA Zimbabwe’s highly diversified industrial base provides the investor with several opportunities including textiles industry, meat processing, motor industry, canning of vegetables and fruits and chemical manufacturing.

-Zwnews