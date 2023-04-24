Early this month, Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa exposed how the situation has become dire for Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) officers when he posted on Twitter that a senior operative confided in him about their poor working conditions.

“DIO [division intelligence officer] Nheta also urged me to speak out about the poor working conditions for the CIO since ED’s emergence as president and said he is still wearing suits he bought when Mugabe was president,” Mliswa posted.

“He was allegedly also removed from being part of ED’s protection unit due to tribalism.

“According to him, working conditions have gone bad.

“During Mugabe’s time he said they could return from foreign trips with enough money to buy stands or houses. Not now, only a clique is benefiting,” he wrote.

Mliswa also said many in the system were upset with Mnangawa and “are only seeking to make money without offering him progressive advice.

Apparently, CIO has reportedly been hit by massive resignations with officers alleging that working conditions have deteriorated immensely.

The CIO is superintended over by a State Security minister, but the position has been vacant since January last year when President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Owen Ncube.

There are about 10 000 members of CIO, up from an estimated 7 000 during the time of the late Robert Mugabe.

Many of those leaving are going into private organisations, with a sizeable number migrating to the United Kingdom to take up miniscule jobs, it has been established.

According to The Standard, informed sources say more than 60 officers have left the employ of the spy organisation since the beginning of the year.