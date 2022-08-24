Out of 178 000 Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders in South only 6 000 Africa have applied for permit renewal, with the rest now facing deportation in December.

This means the future looks bleak for 96% of the economic migrants whose permits are expiring.

Meanwhile, a number of Zimbabweans trekked down south on the turn of the millennium in search of greener pastures.

The country’s economy is not performing well forcing others to seek economic refugee in other countries.

Apparently, in some instances this is done illegally through border jumping.

Zwnews